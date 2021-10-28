Graduating during the pandemic: six months later

Six months ago, a second year of students graduated during the unprecedented times of the pandemic as their future plans were forced to change or put on hold.

For some that meant cancelled or deferred grad schemes and searching for employment elsewhere, whilst for others, moving back home with their parents seemed like the only possible solution as working from home became the norm.

While graduating in a pandemic was featured in the news at the time, South West Londoner caught up with two students to find out how they are still being affected by the ‘new normal’ now.

Anna cancelled her plans to study abroad, and swapped Paris for home-working as a civil servant, whereas Emily found herself with an extra year to study, and catch up on the year of university lost to lockdown.