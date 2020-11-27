Elmer the Patchwork Elephant to bring festive joy to Putney town centre

In a new event for 2020, Positively Putney have partnered with Andersen Press to bring Elmer the Patchwork Elephant to south west London over the festive period.

Based on David McKee’s beloved books, 13 specially designed, festive Elmer the Patchwork Elephant posters will be displayed around Putney town centre encouraging people to discover more of the area this Christmas.

From tomorrow, following the trail will enable participants to enjoy Putney’s fantastic shops, eateries and other businesses along the way.

Paul Black, brand and PR director from Andersen Press said: “We’re over-the-moon to be bringing some Christmassy, colourful fun to Putney this festive season.

“Christmas is looking a bit different for everyone this year, but hopefully families can get out there and go Elmer spotting and explore their local area and shop on their local high street.”

Each Elmer poster has a QR code whereby participants can gain reward points for the newly launched Putney Points Rewards scheme.

There will be a weekly prize draw for an Elmer Christmas hamper including Elmer books, plush toys and a family ticket to Chessington World of Adventures Resort to ride on the new ‘Elmer’s Flying Jumbos’ ride.

PATCHWORK ELEPHANT TRAIL: There are 13 specially designed Elmer posters to find around Putney town centre

Elmer’s Colourful Christmas trail follows Positively Putney’s virtual Christmas lights switch on tomorrow with the aim of bringing some seasonal joy to the area.

Led by Putney businesses, the not-for-profit company usually co-ordinates the festive lighting scheme and the annual Christmas Lights switch on event which marks the start of the festive season.

This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Positively Putney will be live streaming the event from 3pm to 6pm via Riverside radio and on their Facebook channel.

If you fancy a bit of Elmer spotting over Christmas, A Trail Map is available to download here.

For latest updates and T&C’s please follow #ElmerinPutney and Positively Putney on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.