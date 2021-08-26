VIDEO: How biodiversity at Kew Gardens is helping combat climate change

SW Londoner visited Kew Gardens, the UNESCO world heritage site, which is home to more than 50,000 living plants.

We spoke to Dr Hauke Koch, a research leader in natural capital and plant health about the importance of biodiversity for climate change.

Kew Gardens houses a huge variety of plants which are home to many insects and works with global partners to understand and protect plants and fungi.

Through educational programmes, the next generation can learn about the importance of biodiversity and habitats under threat.

Kew also has a national outreach initiative: Grow Wild. It encouraged millions of people to value and enjoy wildflowers and fungi which is supported by the National Lottery Community Fund.

Featured image credit: Lexi Iles