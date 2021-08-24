COCKTALE CLUB PODCAST: Boozy tales of dating fails

Join Lexi Iles, Charlotte Manning, Hannah McGreevy and Gabby Clare over cocktails as they discuss the perils of modern dating in the era of apps like Hinge, Bumble and Tinder.

Up for debate this week: man-children. Have you ever dated a guy who’s never done his own washing? Or who can’t even be trusted with his own credit card?

Tune in for our chat with Sam Ho, as she tells us all about the hilariously bad Hinge date who managed to make every single dating faux-pas possible.

Then, have a listen to Lexi and Char as they dissect the disastrous evening over their appropriately-themed baby blue cocktails.

If you’re a fan of gin and curacao, check out the recipe on Difford’s Guide.

You can listen to the Cocktale Club podcast below:

