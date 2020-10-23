Richmond and Kingston art prints celebrate riverside community spirit

A woman is celebrating the riverside community spirit of Richmond and Kingston through colourful art prints.

The prints are bold and vibrant and highlight the best things about the area, from the green spaces which were an outlet during lockdown to the annual fairs which aren’t taking place this year.

Maxine Stinton, 48, who did an art degree before working for 25 years in the publishing industry, has returned to the arts to make these prints.

Stinton noticed from her own experiences and speaking to friends that many riverside communities had pulled together and gained a newfound love for their area.

KINGSTON: The art prints highlight unique aspects of the towns.

Stinton said: “Because our worlds have shrunk, everybody’s realised what they’ve got on their doorstep is actually quite wonderful.

“The art prints are tapping into that local community spirit which has really blossomed this year.”

Stinton commented on how her area, Shepperton, which was already community-minded “went into overdrive”, with everyone looking out for each other and rallying together to support the elderly.

Stinton used to live on the border of Twickenham and Teddington and regularly visits Richmond and Kingston, which are the main subjects of her work.

THAMES: The River Thames is a key inspiration for Stinton’s prints.

After her home in Shepperton was destroyed in a “devastating” flood 5 years ago, Stinton fell out of love with the river due to the anxiety and grief it caused.

When the pandemic hit, Stinton rediscovered the joys of living by the river and she noticed other people doing the same.

Stinton said: “I’m so lucky to live next to the river during Covid and able to go out in the kayak.

“When they eased off restrictions the river was packed with people who had never really experienced it before.”

With restrictions keeping people close to home, Stinton noticed how more than ever people were exploring and feeling loyalty and love for their local areas, and she tries to reflect that pride in her prints.

RIVER: Stinton added some colour to a Shepperton mooring.

Because of the connection with the river, Stinton ensures her prints are as environmentally friendly as possible.

Stinton found a printer which uses eco-solvent inks, paper part-recycled or sustainably sourced, and her prints go out in cardboard tubes with minimal plastic packaging, biodegradable compostable bags and recyclable stickers.

Stinton has now set up a personalised print section in response to people approaching her about prints on their own hometowns.

Stinton said: “There’s definitely something happening about home town pride.”

Stinton’s work can be found on her Etsy.