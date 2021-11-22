Is CBD legal in the UK and Europe?

Over-the-counter cannabis is a societal and public health issue.

It often comes up in the crosshairs of politicians and political editorialists, who see it as an opportunity to mix up many subjects.

Unfortunately, this is sometimes what happens when it comes to the legality of CBD in The UK.

Confused with cannabis, cannabidiol is, however, not the same substance. Thisis why it is necessary to take stock of the legality of these products in the UK.

Cannabis, legal CBD and THC: some explanations!

The legality of CBD in the UK is on many lips, and it is first of all necessary to clarify the terms in use to fully understand where the legality, the prohibition, and legal vagueness lie.

First of all, you should know that cannabis is a plant that is also called hemp. There are two main kinds of hemp. First, there is Indica hemp, from which we obtain marijuana and hashish and, therefore, the use of drugs.

On the other hand, there is cultivated hemp, that which is used in agriculture to produce textiles, for example. It does not contain, or in very small amounts, THC.

So the whole question on the legality of the product in the UK rests on the distinction between THC and CBD.

THC is the psychotropic substance contained in hemp. It is the substance to which we become accustomed even if the addiction to THC is only psychological.

This is the one that drugs and the one which, without using such strong words, causes an alteration of the state of consciousness of the brain.

THC is euphoric and relatively addictive, making it a prohibited drug. But from hemp, you get another substance. There are about 500 different ones in cannabis, which is called legal CBD.

Legal CBD, cannabidiol, is a non-euphoric, stress-free, addiction-free substance. On the contrary, it has therapeutic and soothing effects and virtues in caring for certain chronic diseases.

Because of these virtues, more and more countries are advocating the use of cannabis in the treatment of specific long-lasting ailments, such as Alzheimer’s, for example.

However, cannabidiol is by no means a discovery since it has been studied since the mid-18th century.

Is CBD legal or not?

It is essential to understand these elements sufficiently to talk about the legality of CBD in the UK. CBD, and CBD only, is an authorized product in the UK, under certain conditions.

Any product known as CBD, which could contain THC in a concentration higher than 0.2%, is prohibited because it becomes, at this rate, a psychotropic product.

The CBD is authorized and legal in the UK. However, it must be packaged in liquid form to be permitted by law. Therefore, the most concerning legal CBD products are CBD oil and CBD e-liquids for electronic cigarettes.

CBD oil is an oil, such as hemp or coconut oil, to which we add a low concentration of cannabidiol. It is the same observation with e-liquids.

It should be noted that only liquid forms are authorized by law so that you can buy CBD with peace of mind.

However, and this is a legal subtlety, nothing prohibits the marketing of a CBD product (with cannabidiol) as long as it does not contain THC, the psychotropic substance, or in a THC level of less than 0.2%.

Therefore, talking about the sale of a cannabis product is intellectual dishonesty since, by cannabis, we mean the substance assimilable to drugs by its THC.

In contrast, only products which do not contain this substance can be legally placed on the market.

CBD in Europe

The UK still finds it difficult to talk about cannabis and its substances, whether harmful like THC or beneficial like CBD. It is not necessarily the case for other European countries which have more explicit legislation on this subject.

Most European countries recognize the harmlessness of CBD and therefore allow CBD products containing it. It has been the case with Switzerland for nearly a decade and with Italy, Greece, Croatia, Spain, the Czech Republic, Estonia, and even Germany.

The marketed products must respect a regulatory dose of THC, namely at most less than 1% in concentration.

The UK is even more restrictive with less than 0.2% or Italy with a limit of 0.6%.

To the question of whether you can travel to Europe with CBD products, the answer will be multiple.

First, ask yourself what the legislation is regarding CBD in your destination country. If the latter has legalized the CBD, you are entitled to have it with you, within the limit of consumption of 30 days, even if the latter data remains, however, at the discretion of customs control.

The product must also contain less than 0.2% THC since this level is recognized as industrial hemp and therefore considered harmless.

If you have medical CBD, it must be confirmed by a document called a Schengen Certificate, completed by your doctor and attesting to your need to continue treatment with this product.

In conclusion, nothing forbids you to travel with a legal CBD product as long as you respect the limit of 0.2% of THC, travel to a country allowing this substance, and keep with you a more than reasonable amount.