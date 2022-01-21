Chronic illness in an online world

Social media often has an increasingly negative reputation but for people with chronic illness, it can be a vital tool to access support and raise awareness.

For people with Crohn’s & Colitis, social media has become a way to shine a light on a largely unknown condition amongst the wider public.

Through dedicated Instagram accounts, users have been able to demonstrate what their condition is and what daily life is like in the hope that more people become aware of the challenges they face.

They are also used as a way for people with the condition to connect with one another.

Through platforms such as Instagram as well as Facebook groups and Twitter, they are able to provide support, share experiences and offer advice to one another.

Featured Image Credit: CoRus 13 via Wikimedia Commons