The rise of post-lockdown anxiety and what you can do about it

With England’s pubs, shops and restaurants reopening today, there is a mixture of excitement and anxiety for people across the country at the prospect of being one step closer to normal life.

In fact, whilst 37% are looking forward to return to normal life, 36% are more uneasy about it, according to data from Anxiety UK.

The mental health of the nation in lockdown

For many people the last year has been terrible for mental health with almost half (49.6%) of people reporting high anxiety in March 2020, according to the Office of National Statistics.

And even after the initial shock of lockdown, anxiety levels remained elevated compared with the end of 2019.

For those who already suffered from a mental health condition, it has been particularly tough.

Luka, a social media executive, attributed the slump in her mental health to the lack of distraction and isolation in lockdown.

She said: “I think I had too much time alone with my thoughts, I think that’s the main thing, we don’t have the level of distraction that you normally might.”

