The NUS and London students speak up about lockdown life at university

The National Union of Students, NUS, continues to lead a campaign to fight for students’ rights as England’s roadmap out of lockdown becomes increasingly tangible.

South West Londoner spoke to NUS Vice President for Higher Education, Hillary Gyebi-Ababio, about the main aims of their #StudentsDeserveBetter campaign, both during the pandemic and in the long-term.

Throughout the pandemic, the NUS has helped secure £174 million for student support across the UK, £500 million back for students by securing early tenancy release and rent refunds for students in accommodation lockdown, and a four-nation U-turn on A-level, GCSE and BTEC grading in the summer.

We also spoke to students at London universities to hear directly about their experiences during the pandemic.