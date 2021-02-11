VIDEO: Child poverty is a ‘national emergency’ says London baby bank

A south west London baby bank has said that child poverty is a ‘national emergency’ in the UK, with the need for their baby banks nearly doubling in the last year.

Little Village was founded in Wandsworth in 2016 and celebrates its fifth anniversary in 2021.

A baby bank is like a food bank but for essential baby clothes and supplies, like nappies and baby-grows.

The SWLondoner spoke to chief executive Sophia Parker about the rising need for baby banks and the state of child poverty in the UK.

Parker said: “The more I do this, the more angry and frustrated I am at how child poverty is rising.

“It’s not only already really high. It’s rising, it’s going in the wrong direction. And yet, it’s not being treated as the national emergency it is.”

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Little Village has seen the need for their services nearly double.

The baby bank helped around 3,000 families in 2019. In 2020 alone, they helped nearly 7,000 families.

VIDEO: Check out the full interview with Parker here

If you or your family need help, or you would like to donate items or money to Little Village, please visit their website.