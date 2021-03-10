Mother’s Day lockdown activities

Mother’s Day is a little different this year, as businesses across London and beyond have come up with new lockdown activity ideas.

Here are some of SWL’s Mother’s Day lockdown activity suggestions.

Pollen Disco – virtual flower arranging

Pollen Disco is a new London-based flower business, and for Mother’s Day, the company have set up bouquet kits.

These are sent to customers and their mums and they also offer a virtual flower arranging course, which customers finish with a hand-tied bouquet.

Pollen Disco are taking orders now. They are also offering same day delivery on Sunday.

Time for Mum Virtual Festival

The charity Family Action has a free virtual festival for mums in partnership with Red Letter Days.

It will take place on Saturday 13th March, with live Q&As, fitness classes and mindfulness workshops.

Story times for kids are throughout the day too.

Jewellery making – Buy Britain

Another alternative craft is jewellery making on Buy Britain’s site.

This eco-friendly jewellery making kit means mums can make a silver pendant necklace or earrings with the kit.

It comes with a step by step kit for mums and kids to make together.

Blooms and Breakfast – Magnificent Marrow

Magnificent Marrow are a food and flowers business and on Mother’s Day they are offering an online flower arranging workshop with florist Emma Soulsby.

Participants will receive a vase, selection of blooms and pastries and will create a floral arrangement with their mums.

Also they will be able to have breakfast together too.

FLOWERS: An arrangement for Mother’s Day

Hat making – Katherine Elizabeth Millinery Workshops

Katherine Elizabeth is offering a three-hour virtual hat workshop.

It is a step by step workshop led over Zoom by Katherine.

Mums and daughters have materials sent to them in advance and the end product is a fascinator.

Fizzbox – virtual Mother’s Day activities

Fizzbox are offering a number of virtual activities, including wine tasting and chocolate making.

More details are available on their website.

However you spend it, these ideas are sure to help you treat your mum this Mother’s Day.