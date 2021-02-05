Go with the Flo! How a Fulham-based trainer got her street fit in lockdown

Personal trainer Flo Dowler from Fulham has used the coronavirus lockdowns to help keep her neighbours fit and healthy.

Flo, 24, began her career after she realised that a lack of training knowledge often left her with injuries and unable to pursue her passion of sport.

By using a mix of pilates, strength and conditioning, her training usually focuses on preventing injury and reducing pain and discomfort.

But when the pandemic hit the UK and London was forced into lockdown, Flo decided to use her training skills to elevate the physical and mental wellbeing of those on her street.

Flo said: “I’ve experienced how important exercise is to not only your physical health but also your mental health.

“It was just amazing to see families and those of all ages having fun at this time.”

Keen to help out her community during lockdown, Flo got atop a giant green container outside her home on Napier Avenue, and led her neighbours through an 80s aerobic style workout every Monday for two months.

Assured the workout was for all ages and levels, her neighbours turned up in full force, with soup cans and dumbbells to join in with Flo’s ‘Move and Groove’ workouts.

GOING WITH THE FLO: Flo leading a video workout session.

As well as making an impact on those that lived on her road, Flo also raised over £600 for the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal, as well as funds for NHS workers.

Now, amid tighter restrictions and poorer weather, the Fulham trainer has launched online classes with Pilates and HIIT workouts to keep people fit and healthy throughout the winter.

With no equipment of skills needed, the daily classes focus on reducing stress levels, building self-confidence and improving people’s all-round health.

And, whilst her local community remain steadfast supporters, these classes are available to anyone, anywhere.

Flo said: “I am just so grateful that I am able to use technology to keep my clients active through these difficult times.

“It is also just nice to see lots friendly faces every evening too!”

To get in contact with Flo and sign up to classes visit her Instagram page.