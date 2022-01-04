Skin expert launches debut book on Black skin care to increase inclusivity

A West-London based skin expert launched her debut book on skincare centred on Black skin.

Aesthetician Dija Ayodele, the founder of West Room Aesthetics, a skincare destination for women of colour, wrote her first book ‘Black Skin: The definitive skincare guide’ which aims to empower women to understand their skin.

With over ten years of experience in skincare, Ayodele hoped to educate the skincare industry to become more inclusive in their knowledge of Black skin and better serve women of colour.

“I felt it was time for a dedicated book to Black skin, a book that 100% centred Black women and our skincare needs, but also that educated the wider beauty ecosystem from students to brand owners about how they could create more inclusive businesses,” she said.

Photo credits: Dija Ayodele

The book explores the history of African skin regimens and bursts myths surrounding skin of colour to help women who struggle to trust skincare practitioners to make the right skin care choices.

Ayodele added: “Putting the entire book together was enjoyable, but one of the best bits was about the imagery and spending time to ensure that a wide spectrum of Black women and men were represented.”

West Room Aesthetics caters for all skin types yet, centres specifically on Black skin and bridging the gap between people of colour and skin experts.

“I spend a lot of time educating and guiding from products right through to treatments.

“Building healthy rather than perfect skin is key.”

Ayodele is also the founder of Black Skin Directory, which connects people of colour with skin experts with experience with dark skin tones.

A survey conducted by Black Skin Directory where 75 Black women participated, revealed that 92% of respondents found it challenging to access a skin care professional that met their needs.

“We were seeing increased numbers of Black women all saying the same thing – ‘can’t find skincare practitioners that I trust or have experience looking after Black clients’” said Ayodele.

Despite Black skin being the most likely to suffer from issues such as acne and the darkening of the skin pigment, known as hyperpigmentation, 47% of dermatologists admit not to have been properly trained in Black skin issues, a 2013 study found.

“I want Black women to feel seen and empowered through every page of the book, for Black women to be more clued up about their skincare choices and have information at their fingertips,” Ayodeleadded.

To find out more about Dija Ayodele’s book visit: https://www.dijaayodele.com