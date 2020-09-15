Kingston Council steps up community parks transformations

By Anita Langary

September 15 2020, 15.35

Kingston Council has this week stepped up improvement of its community parks by installing new gym equipment in two parks.

Canbury Gardens and Fairfield Recreation Ground were given new gym equipment, which is available free of charge for all visitors of the parks.

This follows the transformation of three playground transformations which were unveiled by the council in August.

Councillor Hilary Gander, Kingston Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment and Sustainable Transport said: “I am delighted that our Community Parks Programme is playing a small role in helping people get back out and enjoying our borough’s parks and green spaces in the safest way possible.

“We must all comply with the health and safety measures to protect each other, but with lockdown measures easing, Kingstonians and visitors are now looking to get out and get active.”

Kingston council state they are wholly committed to protecting and improving green spaces through the Community Parks scheme by investing £1.3 million to transform and revitalise playgrounds across the borough.

Residents were given the opportunity to provide feedback on their initial plans. The playgrounds now include trampolines, a wider range of climbing equipment and an overall more inclusive collection of equipment.

Kingston was named the most improved London borough for its parks by Parks for London in 2019.

For more information on the park improvement works please visit: kingston.gov.uk/communityparksprogramme.