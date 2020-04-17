Key worker who died in Worcester Park bike crash named by police

By Ben Turner

February 3 2020, 12.25

Follow @SW_Londoner

A key-worker who died on her way to work in a collision in Worcester Park was named by the Metropolitan police last night.

Rachel Brown, 25, from Surbiton, an intelligence analyst for the Met Police, was cycling into work at around 8:55am on Tuesday April 7 when her bicycle collided with two vehicles.

Despite the best efforts of police, the London Ambulance Service and members of the public, Ms Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tribute to Ms Brown, the Met’s head of analysis and research Tracy Dancy said: “Rachel’s positivity, drive and enthusiasm for her role in the Metropolitan Police Service inspired those around her and left a marked impression on anyone who met her.

“Rachel will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.”

INSPIRING: Colleagues say the victim will be sorely missed

Ms Brown’s next of kin have been informed.

No other person was injured and all parties remained at the scene.

Police have made no arrests, but inquiries into the collision are being led by the Met’s Serious Collisions Investigation Unit (SCIU).

Police have asked for any witnesses or anyone with any information on the incident, particularly those who may have dash-cam footage, to call SCIU detectives on 020 8543 5157 or contact them via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 1576/07APR.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.