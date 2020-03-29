How to get Theroux a global pandemic? Grow a self-isolation beard

By Jonathan Rose
March 28 2020, 16.00

In the wake of a global pandemic that has forced people into lockdown, a whole host of celebrities have decided to grow a self-isolation beard.

The negative impact of restrictive measures as a result of the coronavirus on people’s mental health should not be understated.

To boost morale, there has never been a more pertinent time for blokes to band together and take that 5 o’clock shadow to the next level, especially given suicide is the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the United Kingdom.

As #letsgrowtogether and #isolationbeard trend on Twitter, which celebrities have taken to social media to show off their luscious facial locks?

Following an intense workout with Joe Wicks (The Body Coach) at 9am GMT on Youtube, documentary extraordinaire Louis Theroux showed off a rugged self-isolation beard.

Unashamedly binging Netflix at home with my feet up, I felt inspired to have a go at growing my own beard.

Unfortunately, I could not resist the infamous lure of the clippers – a goatee will have to do.

GOAT: I think it is going to be a hairy couple of months…

Matt Lucas – actor, comedian, writer and the new Great British Bake Off host – had a go at growing his very first moustache and beard.

Hollywood actor Jim Carrey is yet another celebrity who has decided to grow a quarantine beard and wrote on Twitter: “Day 1. I’m growing a beard until we all go back to work.

“I’ll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation. Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment.

“Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge. Please join me.”

So far, his original tweet has been retweeted 11,800 times and has been liked a staggering 178,000 times.

By day 3, Jim Carrey tweeted: “Beard growth seems slower in isolation. Already yearning for the life I had before all the stubble began.”

