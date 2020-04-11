Hampton & Richmond Borough FC step up to help community amidst Corona crisis

By Kwame Boakye

April 11 2020, 13.30

Hampton & Richmond Borough FC have not let uncertainty surrounding their league season prevent them from supporting their community during the lockdown.

The National League south side are yet to hear if their suspended season will be resumed or cancelled, however the club has undertaken a range of initiatives to help their supporters.

Foodbank collections usually held at home games, have been replaced with safe collection of food and other items from supporters’ homes and donating directly to the Greenwood Community Centre.

The club also have also emailed all fans to offer support and have volunteers delivering shopping and prescriptions to those in need.



The club’s media director Seb White said: “We’re still waiting to hear if the season is going to be cancelled.

“Football is obviously important and plays a huge role in all of our lives, but the priority is to help people.”

He added: “We’re trying to be there for the community.”

After a difficult start to the campaign which saw The Beavers bottom of the league after ten games, an upturn in form saw them in 8th place at the time the league was suspended, three points from a play-off spot with a game in hand.

Member clubs of the National League will vote on whether or not to finish the current season, but with the club not hosting a fixture since March 14 and with home games being the main source of revenue, it’s an unsettling time for everyone at the club.



Mr White said: “We would like as a football club a resolution, the sooner the better. I’d be very surprised if the season isn’t declared null and void.”