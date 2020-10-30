Top beer gardens in south west London with outdoor heating

Covid-19 cases are on the rise and the temperature is dropping so it’s time to visit the south west London beer gardens that can warm the spirit with outdoor heating.

We have put together a list, in no particular order, of the top Covid-secure boozers to help wash away the Tiers.

The Cabbage Patch, Twickenham

With international rugby back, where better to go and score some pints than Twickenham. The Cabbage Patch is a famous rugby pub with outdoor seating offering a grandstand view of the action on the big screen.

TWICKENHAM: Feel the heat at the Cabbage Patch

The Ship, Wandsworth

A vast area of outside seating built for winter business with covers and heating galore. The Ship has adapted well to life in the Tiers and still has a good buzz on a Friday night. Scenic views of the Thames.

The Antelope, Surbiton

Topping the Tripadvisor best bar chart for Surbiton, this cider and ale house will whet the whistle with their own brews from down the road in Esher. With over 30 beverages on tap there will be no trouble for choice, but ring ahead as it get’s busy.

WARMING: Outdoor heating in beer gardens is exactly what you need to counter Covid

The Black Horse, Kingston

A crackling fire awaits in the beer garden of this Kingston quaffer. Some great vegan options on the menu along with all the usuals behind the bar are served up in a blockbuster beer garden.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Brixton

The biggest beer garden in Brixton is a legendary watering hole that is keeping its reputation well-stoked with outdoor heaters. The D of E’s kitchen crew have also been supporting the Brixton soup kitchen in recent times which is a community spirit worth supporting.

OUTSIDE: The Duke of Edinburgh in the heart of Brixton

The Leather Bottle, Earlsfield

A historic destination on Garratt Lane that has one of London’s great beer gardens. Rows of well-warmed tables and heated garden huts make the Leather Bottle a choice spot for a soak. Sport screens and fantastic food await.

Tamesis Dock, Vauxhall

Mix it up and hop onboard this booze-barge docked on the river in Vauxhall. Although not a beer garden, Tamesis Dock was designed to ride the waves with the brightly coloured vessel sure to help raise the spirits and a few jars.

Floating pub: the Tamesis Dock is a converted 1930s Dutch barge

The Crabtree, Hammersmith

This riverside pub has a sprawling garden with plenty of space for a team-of-6. A popular spot for a beer or two with excellent food and an impressive array of outdoor heating appliances.

Aragon House, Parsons Green

The walled garden of this pub-come-hotel is a great place to stowaway for a few hours. The heating will keep things toasty until 10pm but book in to stay the night for the full experience.