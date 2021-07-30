PODCAST: Nut Juice investigates the history of milk and nut milks

In this one-off podcast, Nut Juice explores the history of plant-based milks and debunks the myth that milk is key to a healthy diet.

In 2017 concerns were raised in European courts about the increasing presence of plant-based dairy alternatives and whether it was appropriate to label them ‘milk’.

Milk is defined by the EU as “the produce of the milking of one or more farmed animals”, but this definition brings up the question – if nut milk isn’t milk, is it nut juice?

Let us take you into a deep dive of the history of milk and advertising and a discussion of ethics and environmentalism.

The scope of the dairy industry is changing and we’re here to figure out why.