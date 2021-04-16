New craft beer bar with microbrewery opens in Twickenham

A new brewhouse bar serving craft beer and ales has opened on York Street in Twickenham this week.

CTZN Brew produce small batches of hand-crafted beer from their own six-barrel brewery in East Sheen.

The former Kew Brewery was acquired by CTZN Brew in 2018 with the aim of creating drinks that give customers the option of making a difference by choosing an environmentally conscious pint.

Joint-CEO Jon Sumner, 57, said: “We produce our own beer so we’re going have 12 craft beer tap lines, half of them ours, half of them guest beers, we will probably focus on local craft ales.

“We’ve got our IPA already brewed ready to go.

“And then by May 17, everything will be ready, we’re going to have customers coming inside and then from the end of June we will open officially.

“We’re excited to be opening in Twickenham.”

Over a year of pub closures did not tarnish the company’s passion to produce their own beer.

Their new team was put together during lockdown, including Head Brewer Hugh O’Neil who spent six years making beer for leisure giants Brewdog and Beavertown.

A few weeks of refurbishment is set to transform the old Chicago Rib Shack restaurant on York Street into the new home of the independently owned CTZN Brew.

Along with their own in-house beers they will also sell the East Asia inspired Kalmbucha, a fermented tea made in their microbrewery from a secret blend of leaves, beetroot, and turmeric.

For every bottle sold, 10% will go towards carefully selected organisations that help protect the environment.

CTZN brew on York Street is open for takeaway beer this week and has plans to open the kitchen for gourmet stadium food.

The menu will be a Canadian twist on smashed burgers, loaded fries and premium hotdogs.