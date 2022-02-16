Where to get pancakes this Shrove Tuesday

If you’re wondering where to go for Pancake Day this March 1st, here are a variety of options in the region that will spoil you for treats.

Avocado & Lemon

Alongside other tasty breakfast options like a traditional fry-up, Avocado & Lemon offers their Grandma’s Pancake which will be perfect for those who prefer a savoury start to the day.

Reviews on their google page said: “We had home-made pink lemonade, followed by Grandma’s pancakes, which were freshly cooked and came with two dips and lots of fresh vegetables. Give it a try – you won’t be disappointed!.”

They have vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options so it really is an all rounder.

Price range: ££

Address: 10 London Rd, Twickenham TW1 3RR

For more information visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/avocadoandlemon

The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club is a classic for their scrumptious selections, so why not treat yourself this pancake day?

They have three options to satisfy your cravings, which includes a vegetarian and vegan option.

With several locations throughout London, including south west spots in Croydon and Battersea, the picture worthy restaurant will meet all of your shrove expectations.

Price range: ££ – £££

Address: Many including, 5-9 Battersea Rise, London SW11 1HG

Unit 48-52, Boxpark, 99 George St, Croydon CR0 1LD

For more information visit their website: https://thebreakfastclubcafes.com

Bean and Hop

To visit a proud family-run café, Bean and Hop can offer stacked pancakes where you add your desired toppings.

Located in Earlsfield, it claims to be the best breakfasts and brunches in the area!

If you’re nearby and want to be spoiled for choice, the large menu selection will be enough to make you come back to try some more.

Note that they don’t take reservations so be sure to plan your timings to avoid disappointment.

Price range: ££

Address: 424-426 Garratt Ln, London SW18 4HN

For more information visit their website: https://www.beanandhop.co.uk/

My Old Dutch

For the true Shrove’s Tuesday experience, why not visit an establishment dedicated to pancakes?

Situated in three places including the south west location in Chelsea, the vibrant café offers a discount to new customers if you sign up to the newsletter on their website.

It is also a more affordable option for students as it has limited discounts for them during the week.

This place really is the heart for all pancake lovers and nothing is too extreme when you walk through these doors.

You can build your own pancakes or try a premade one. Make sure you book to guarantee your spot this pancake day.

Price range: ££ – £££

Address: Many including, 221 King’s Rd, London SW3 5EJ

For more information visit their website: https://myolddutch.com/parties/

Pickle and Rye

For an American-style sandwich shop, Pickle and Rye offers a range of a choice of pancakes – either buttermilk or blueberry buttermilk for you to personalise.

Whether you fancy adding sweet or savoury toppings, it is down to you as you choose how your pancakes come.

They have other classic options that might entice you, but their pancake selection should be enough to tempt you.

Price range: ££

Address: 180 Upper Richmond Rd W, London SW14 8AW

For more information visit: https://www.pickleandrye.com/