The five best Spanish restaurants in South West London

Looking for a place to eat? Here are the 5 best Spanish restaurants in South West London that you can visit.

La Rueda – Clapham High Street

La Rueda is a family-run Spanish restaurant, which has been Clapham’s best-kept secret for 35 years.

Their success is down to happy customers returning time and again to enjoy their fabulous hospitality.

The star of the show is the tender sweet octopus, served in small pieces with the edges burnished with paprika.

Location: 66 Clapham High Street, London, SW4 7UL.

Price: ££

Cambio De Tercio – Kensington

Located in the heart of Chelsea-South Kensington, it was established in June 1995 and is a pioneer in offering modern and innovative Spanish cuisine in London.



They offer traditional Spanish recipes, but it’s chef Alberto Criado’s creative dishes that define the Cambio De Tercio.



Their success is based on the effort, passion, and dedication of everyone that works at the restaurant and the loyalty of the clientele.

Location: 163 Old Brompton Rd, London SW5 0LJ

Price: £££

The Little Taperia – Tooting High

The Little Taperia is the creation of Hikmat Antippa and Madeleine Lim.

Hikmat and Madeleine were inspired by the new wave of fantastic modern Spanish restaurants in London, and they thought it was time to bring a touch of Iberian glamour to Tooting, where they both live.

The concept of The Little Taperia is simple: delicious, innovative tapas made with good ingredients and served in gorgeous surroundings.

Location: 143 Tooting High St, London SW17 0RU

Price: ££

Tapas Brindisa – South Kensington

Monika Linton, founder, and owner of Tapas Brindisa, settled in Catalonia for a few years after finishing university. The food was simply extraordinary and she decided to bring it back to the UK.

In the early 80s, people had little to no knowledge about Spanish food.

In 2004, Monika opened her first traditional tapas bar – a place to bring the true food and hospitality of Spain to London.

Location: 7-9 Exhibition Rd, South Kensington, London SW7 2HE

Price: ££

Bar Estilo – Teddington

The best of what Bar Estilo has been doing over the last 21 years is Tapas & Paella.

They have a large and varied selection of tapas in traditional Spanish style as well as more interesting flavours from around the Mediterranean and beyond.

The tapas suit all tastes from vegan and veggie to meat and fish.

The paellas are served in two sizes and again, you can choose from veggie, meat, or fish.

There’s a range of excellent wines from Spain and beyond to compliment the flavors of their menus and they also offer a selection of specialty sangrias.

Location: 44 Broad St, Teddington TW11 8QY

Price: ££

