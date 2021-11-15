The four most Instagrammable places in South West London

There are plenty of Instagrammable locations in South West London where you can visit and post on social media. Here are the four most Instagrammable places to visit.

Peggy Porschen – Chelsea

Peggy Porschen are very passionate about storytelling through the canvas of cake.

In harmony with the rolling seasons, the pastry and styling experts weave captivating narratives.

Always evolving, and under the creative direction of Peggy Porschen herself – each season’s storyline flows seamlessly throughout their cakes & confectionery, parlour exterior and interior installations, and online shop.

Location: Peggy Porschen, 116 Ebury St, London SW1W 9QQ

Price: ££

Feya – Knightsbridge

Zahra Khan is the sole founder of two of London’s best-loved culinary destinations – Feya Café and DYCE.

Following Feya’s unprecedented success, the award-winning DIY dessert parlor and interior masterpiece DYCE was opened in quick succession.

Combining two of Zahra’s loves, both Feya Café and DYCE channel a beautiful blend of art and food to create an escape for those visiting to unwind and dine on colorful artistic dishes in an enchanting setting.

It’s a stylish, pastel-hued patisserie-cafe with breakfast, salads, sandwiches, smoothies & coffee.

Location: 146 Brompton Rd, Knightsbridge, London, SW3 1HX

Price: £££

EL&N London – Victoria & Albert Museum

Alexandra Miller, the founder of EL&N, opened a fashion-led food and drink destination with a focus on delicacies that not only look stunning but taste delicious too.

It has become one of the most Instagrammable places in the world, with iconic flower walls, pink interiors, and alternative lattes.

Location: 239 Brompton Rd, London SW3 2EP

Price: ££

Biscuiteers Boutique and Icing Café – Wandsworth Common

From the very beginning, they have worked with artists – people who understood the design aesthetic that they wanted to create and would enjoy the time and care that goes into making beautiful presents.

One of the marvelous things about biscuits – apart from eating them of course – is their flexibility.

They are truly a blank canvas on which to express your creativity – there is a biscuit for every occasion.

This is a charming shop and cafe with counter seats, feature hand-iced biscuits, chocolates & hot drinks.

Location: 13 Northcote Road, London SW11 1NG

Price: ££