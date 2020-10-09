Clink and collect: prison restaurant launches home delivery service

A prison restaurant in Brixton is now offering a dining experience from the comfort of your own home.

HMP Brixton’s The Clink restaurant, often voted as one of Trip Advisor’s top London restaurants, has launched [email protected]

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the dine-in restaurant is closed for now.

Meals remain freshly prepared by prisoners at HMP Brixton, while ex-offenders assist with home deliveries.

Chris Moore, Clink Charity Chief Executive said: ‘’We are delighted to offer our new service, [email protected] to our customers from The Clink restaurant at HMP Brixton.

‘’The menu has been specially designed by our Chef trainers at Brixton so customers can heat and serve freshly prepared dishes at home.’’

Customers can access [email protected] online and choose from varied starters, mains and desserts such as vegetable gyoza with soy chilli sauce anda sea bream en papillote with mediterranean vegetables and salsa verde.

FOOD GLORIOUS FOOD: A range of starters, mains and desserts are available to order. Credit: Paul Griffiths Photography

The minimum spend is £35 online, meals range from £3.95 to £8.00.

Ten years ago, The Clink Charity established a training initiative where prisoners volunteer to work towards a City and Guilds level 2 NVQ in Food Preparation and Cookery.

There are four operating Clink Restaurants in the UK and Wales, they are HMP Brixton, HMP Cardiff, HMP High Down and HMP Styal.

The Clink Charity estimates that it has generated savings of £38 million to the taxpayer through its targeted programmes to reduce reoffending.

A total of £5 million worth of grants and donates have been raised since The Clink established its training restaurants a decade ago.

The new [email protected] service allows prisoners to continue serving the public and working towards their City and Guilds qualification in Food Preparation and Cookery.

Moore said: ”By ordering from [email protected], customers are helping us deliver important training within prisons as we continue to change attitudes, transform lives, and create second chances which ultimately reduces re-offending.’’

Deliveries are every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday between 10am and 5pm and are within a five-mile radius of HMP Brixton.

Areas covered are; Brixton, Crystal Palace, Mitcham, Camberwell, Putney, Battersea and across the river into Westminster, Fulham and Mayfair.

In addition to the food service, a variety of aprons, tea towels and cookbooks are available online, customers can also buy soft drinks to show support for The Clink Restaurant.

Access the new service here: https://athome.theclinkcharity.org/

To donate to The Clink: https://theclinkcharity.org/donate

Featured image credit: Carey Trevill