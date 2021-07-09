Free burger at Byron on Monday if your surname matches England squad

To celebrate football (hopefully) coming home on Sunday, Byron is giving a free burger to anyone with the same surname as England squad players on Monday.

If you are lucky enough to share the same surname as Sterling, Kane, Pickford or Sancho (full list below) head down to your nearest Byron on Monday 12th July to enjoy a hangover treat.

It’s been a long road for us all as England supporters during Euro 2020, we’ve felt every up, down and penalty with our boys.

The Euro’s final against Italy on Sunday is set to be one of the biggest events in sporting history.

Win or lose, Monday is going to be hard work for a lot of us to stumble through.

Byron’s free burger giveaway could not have come at a better time.

If you are one of those lucky people, all you need to bring is photo ID to prove your surname and a big appetite.

The best thing is you can choose any burger from their menu so long as you dine in.

If your surname matches any of the squad list below you will be guaranteed a free burger from Byron. Pickford, Ramsdale, Johnstone, Walker, Shaw, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Mings, Coady, Chilwell, White, James, Rice, Grealish, Henderson, Phillips, Sancho, Mount, Foden, Saka, Bellingham, Kane, Sterling, Rashford, Calvert-Lewin.

Byron Burgers open and running this promotion in London are Central St Giles, Covent Garden, Old Brompton Road, Wembley, and White City.

Featured image credit: Byron Burgers