Five alternative ways to spend Valentine’s Day in south west London

February 7 2020, 17.00

Whilst there are plenty of fun ways to spend Valentine’s day next Friday, here are five slightly different and unique ideas all based in south west London.

1. Alternative Valentine’s Day with Waste Not Want Not Battersea

Waste Not Want Not Battersea are putting their own twist on Valentine’s Day with a thought-provoking feast made of food that would have been thrown out.

The group collects surplus food from markets and looks to redistribute it through local communities.

The event not only encourages couples, but anyone who wants to celebrate not only good food but the planet we live on.

7pm – 10pm, Venue Community Centre, Battersea, SW11 4LD.

More information is available on Facebook.

2. Imagination Café’s Valentine’s Special at Twickenham Stoop

Imagination Café is a free pop-up community event run by The Harlequins Foundation, the Dementia Care Centre at the University of West London and CW+.

The event features food, music, art activities, a rugby memorabilia show and tell and more, and is aimed at dementia sufferers and their carers, but is suitable for anyone in the Twickenham area over the age of 55.

It’s a Valentine’s special, which means 40’s and 50’s love songs will be the order of the day.

10:30am – 12:30pm, Twickenham Stoop, Langhorn Drive, Twickenham TW2 7SX

Tickets for the event are available here.

3. Live Cello Performance at Wimbledon Willow Bough Tea Rooms

A romantic afternoon with love themed sandwiches, cakes and of course tea, supplemented by a live cello performance from local cellist Sheida Davis.

Sheida has been playing cello since she was four, with appearances at the Wigmore Hall, the Symphony Hall Birmingham and on BBC television as part of a lecture series on Beethoven by John Suchet.

An intimate setting for a cosier Valentine’s Day.

2pm – 4pm, 11 Merton Park Parade, The Rush, SW19 3NT

Grab your tickets here.

4. Art n’ Sipping at Landor Space Clapham

An evening painting session with a complimentary alcoholic beverage and romantic music.

A no experience needed option in Clapham, this gives couples an opportunity to express themselves creatively as well as enjoying each other’s company.

For anyone interested in painting, this is a unique way of spending Valentine’s Day.

7:30pm – 9:30pm, 70 Landor Rd, Larkhall, SW9 9PH

Tickets are on sale here.

5. Cabaret with Café Manouche at Le Quecumbar & Brasserie

Another music option, albeit one alongside the more traditional dining option.

Café Manouche are a young Gypsy jazz & swing band playing music from the 20s through the 50s, who cross a variety of genres.

A deeply romantic Parisian twist on a standard Valentine’s meal.

6:30pm – 8:30pm and 9pm – 11pm, 42-44 Battersea High Street, SW11 3HX

You can buy tickets now.