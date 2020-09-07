Ex-blues striker warns Chelsea against signing Ben Chilwell

By SWL staff

September 7 2020, 14.00

Former Chelsea forward Tony Cascarino has warned manager Frank Lampard against signing Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell and is very much for the Stamford Bridge side signing Brighton & Hove Albion’s Lewis Dunk instead.

Both defenders have been linked with the Blues in recent weeks and it was reported that Dunk, Brighton’s captain, believes he’s set to sign for Chelsea, although a transfer insider has told talkSPORT “They [Brighton] haven’t received a bid from Chelsea, and they wouldn’t welcome one.”

The 28-year-old is believed to be the subject of a £40m bid, half of what it would cost Chelsea to sign Chilwell. The bookmakers have him at 1/3 to join the Blues, 14/1 to join Arsenal or Manchester United, and 16/1 to sign on with current Premier League champions Liverpool.

Where it pertains to the transfer market, Chelsea have been more active than most, having completed deals for attackers Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz before the conclusion of the 2019/ 2020 Premier League campaign.

The Blues are now keen on sorting things out at the back after shipping 54 goals in the top flight during the term, the most out of all the teams that finished in the top 10, as well as the highest percentage of shots in the entire division. Chilwell is one of the most highly-rated young defenders in England at the moment but Cascarino reckons Dunk represents the better deal for his former employers.

Speaking to talkSPORT’s Weekend Sports Breakfast, he said: “It’s a lot of money. I watched him against Watford [a 1-1 draw in June] and Ismaila Sarr absolutely ran him ragged. I was quite surprised how easily he got the better of Chilwell on the day.

“He’s a good footballer and he’s very good creatively going forward. I just think it’s a huge price for someone.”

The bookies have Chilwell at 6/4 to remain with the Foxes this summer while Chelsea are 1/6 to complete his signing. Manchester City are also in the mix in such regard at 6/1 while United are 20/1.

The Blues are also likely to move on from Kepa Arrizabalaga after making him the world’s most expensive goalkeeper two years ago. The Spanish stopper showed horrendous form during the season, forcing Lampard to look to the aging Willy Caballero for certain key games, especially towards the culmination of the campaign.

Burnley’s Nick Pope is 6/4 to replace Kepa between the sticks for Chelsea while United’s Dean Henderson is 5/2 after a remarkable showing whilst on loan at Sheffield United. Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid, considered to be the world’s best at the moment, is 5/1 to move to Stamford Bridge, with Aaron Ramsdale at 10/1. Ramsdale is most likely on his way to Sheffield, however, as Bournemouth have reportedly accepted a bid from The Blades.

Chelsea are likely to make a few more signings before the Premier League starts up again and, following their fourth-placed finish, are 14/1 to top the table at the end of 2020/2021. Man City are the favourites at 1/1, Liverpool follow at 7/4 while Arsenal and Tottenham are both 50/1.

