‘A theatrical firework’: Queens of Sheba hits Kingston’s Rose Theatre

The award-winning Queens of Sheba will be playing at the Rose Theatre in Kingston from Thursday 19 – Saturday 21 November.

Produced by theatre company Nouveau Riché, Jessica L Hagan’s debut play sheds light on the everyday experiences of black women in Britain as they grapple with ‘misogynoir’ – the collision of racism and sexism.

Loosely based on the incident at DSTRKT in the West End, London, in 2015, Queens of Sheba kicks off with four women turned away from a night-club for being ‘too black.’

SHEDDING LIGHT: The play provides a platform where black women can tell their own stories. Photo Credit: Ali Wright

From there onwards, the women take to the stage to tell their own explosive true stories: the music and the misogyny, the dancing and the drinking, the women and, of course, the (white) men.

In an hour-long journey of laughter, emotion and reflection, the women reaffirm the joys of sisterhood and take the audience on a journey through some of the harsh truths of our time – and the realities of everyday life for black women.

Nouveau Riché is an exciting, diverse and multi-award-winning creative movement, procuring the Untapped 2018 Award and the Edinburgh Stage Award 2018.

The Rose Theatre is the largest producing theatre in South West London and has recently re-opened in a Covid-secure way.

Featured Image Credit: Ali Wright

‘A theatrical firework’: The Independent