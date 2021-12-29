Bush Theatre announces two new online broadcasts

The Bush Theatre has announced the online broadcast of 10 Nights, a Graeae and Tamasha production in association with Bush Theatre from 10-15 January, and its current hit, Ella Road’s Fair Play produced in association with Sonia Friedman Productions, from 7-12 February 2022.

A moving and funny play by Shahid Iqbal Khan, directed by Kash Arshad, 10 Nights is the story of one man’s journey of self-discovery and facing the consequences of your actions.

The run of the production at the Bush was extended due to popular demand and has been nominated for three Offie awards.

When Yasser decides to take part in itikaf, sleeping and fasting in the mosque for the last ten nights of Ramadan, he soon regrets his decision.

But as he navigates smug worshippers, shared bathrooms, and recurring thoughts of chunky chips, Yasser’s isolation forces him to confront a side of himself he’s been trying to keep hidden.

POPULAR DEMAND: 10 Nights trailer. Credit: Bush Theatre

Charlotte Beaumont and NicK King perform Olivier award-nominated playwright Ella Road’s critically acclaimed play Fair Play, a gripping and timely exploration of the underside of women’s athletics, directed by Monique Touko.

When Ann joins Sophie’s running club, she’s thrown into a world of regimented training and pure focus.

The two girls couldn’t be more different, but soon their shared passion makes them inseparable – dreaming in lanes and lap-times, waking up picturing Olympic medals, each day stronger and faster.

But set head-to-head in the run-up to the World Championships, they find themselves and their friendship put to the ultimate test.

As their relationships, their bodies, and their very identities are pulled into public scrutiny, does being exceptional come at too high a price?

ECXEPTIONAL: Fair Play explores women’s athletics

Performances of Fair Play continue at the Bush Theatre until 22 January 2022.

Online performances of 10 Nights and Fair Play begin promptly at 7:30 pm Monday – Saturday or 2:30 pm on Wednesday and Saturday.

Each online performance is a filmed live show, streamed to audiences.

The film will then be available to watch on-demand for 48 hours from the date and time selected.

It can be watched on a web browser via Google Chromecast, or Apple TV, Android TV, or Amazon Fire TV.

All performances of 10 Nights feature integrated British Sign Language (BSL), integrated Audio Description and will feature open captions in both English and Urdu.

All performances of Fair Play will have Captions available (English – UK) and there are Audio Described performances at 7:30 pm on Thursday 10 and 2:30 pm on Saturday 12 February.

Tickets are priced from £10 and are available from bushtheatre.co.uk

Photo credit: Bush Theatre