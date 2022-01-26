What shows that an online casino is unreliable?

Playing at an online casino brings a lot of fun and joy for all players.

Yet, it sometimes ends in a big drama. This is usually the case if the platform someone is playing on proves to be untrustworthy.

Fortunately, the vast majority of online casinos are reliable, but this does not apply to all online casinos.

There are still a number of gambling sites that cannot be trusted for a variety of reasons.

Some take money from players by not paying out winnings, others use manipulated software and there are casinos where it is simply impossible to speak to someone from the help desk.

You only need to take a look at our blacklist of online casinos to see that unfortunately there are still casinos that are absolutely rocking it.

But how can you find out for yourself whether an online casino can be trusted? We have listed signs for you that shows that a casino is unreliable.

If you’re planning to play at a casino that ranks high on this list, or even on 1 or 2 points, you need to be very careful.

It is better to take a look at our page with the best online casinos. The gambling sites on this list are reliable, safe and respected.

8 signs that an online casino cannot be trusted

Always go through this checklist before you decide to play with real money at a casino. If in doubt, don’t!

1. The casino does not have a legitimate license!

Every online casino must have a casino license from the Legal Gambling Commission in any of the following countries:

The United Kingdom

Belgium

Malta

Gibraltar

Curacao

So always check first which license the online casino has. If the online casino runs on a license from Costa Rica or Kahnawake, it is better to leave very quickly.

2. The casino sends spam messages and fake news messages

Nobody likes spam and certainly, nobody can be helped with fake news messages.

The casinos that continuously bombard you with stories about McDonald’s employees who won 4 million on the Mega Moolah during the break with 20 free spins are especially annoying in our opinion!

And spamming and unsolicited mailers on the bus is prohibited by law, so you might wonder how well they treat their customers.

3. The online casino uses rigged software

This is a tricky part to check. In any case, we recommend that you only play at casinos that use well-known game providers such as Netent, Play’n GO, Microgaming and Thunderkick.

Gambling sites that only contain unknown gaming content are a sign that the software may not be completely kosher.

It becomes more difficult if there are counterfeit games on the site of major providers such as Netent or Novomatic.

These are often almost indistinguishable from the real thing and you will really have to pay attention to the details to see that it is a copy.

This is a very big red flag: if games are offered that have long been discontinued by the game provider.

For example, do you see the South Park castle somewhere? Then it’s a copy because South Park has been discontinued by Netent.

4. The casino has unclear or even unfair terms

Can you hardly find the conditions? And is it a hodgepodge of words, where you are still led from one page to another page? So bad that it starts to make you dizzy?

An unreliable casino deliberately ensures that the general and bonus conditions are written as unclear and confused as possible!

In this way, the chance that a player really picks them up is small and they can beat that same player with the small print of the conditions.

5. The bonuses are sky high and the marketing slogans are screaming

A clear sign that a casino is untrustworthy is if they give away sky-high casino welcome bonuses and act very aggressive and loud. The more they drum themselves up, the warier you need to be!

Perhaps a welcome bonus of 500% sounds attractive, but you soon end up laughing when it turns out that the conditions state that you can have a wager of 1x for the bonus funds to be paid out.

Or that the casino has the right to forfeit winnings if they feel that you have not behaved “in the spirit of the bonus”! What does that mean? That you are at the mercy of the gods.

6. The casino has a bad reputation

Do you know why you can find almost no complaints about reliable casinos? Because they are both very good and reliable casinos, that’s why.

Casinos that throw their hats at it are being complained about. So it never hurts to google the name of the casino in combination with the search term complaints. Are there pages full of complaints in the search results?

Non, it is better to choose another gamstop credible casinos.

Do you see no or almost no complaints? Then you can assume that the casino can be trusted. Most complaints are about the payment behaviour of online casinos.

7. The casino has a bad help desk

An online casino with a malfunctioning help desk does not care about its players. It’s that simple; if the casino want to be a reliable partner for its players, it has to be there when needed.

If you’re dealing with slow, rude or even annoying helpdesk employees who don’t feel like helping you, the casino won’t be much better.

It becomes very difficult if the casino cannot even be reached via live chat, but only by email.

Always assume that you will need them at some point in the future. How would you like to be helped? By fast, friendly and professional staff, right?

8. There are language errors or typos on the site

A casino that is full of language and spelling errors, dead links and deviant languages is a no-go for us! When we come across a site in English that suddenly contains Russian texts, alarm bells start ringing!

Sloppy graphics and clumsy menu bars are also a sign that the casino cannot be taken seriously. A good casino will always thoroughly check and test everything before they go live.

Photo by John Schnobrich on Unsplash