WATCH: The UK’s first float-in cinema returns to London

The UK’s first float-in cinema is returning to London this September.

Openaire Cinema first launched September 2020 in Paddington Basin with backing from huge global ice cream brand HaagenDazs, receiving rave reviews from both members of the press and public.

This quirky new take on a classic ‘drive-in’ experience was dreamed up by three film-buff brothers who wanted to combine their areas of expertise to create a unique outdoor cinema experience for people during lockdown.

Customers were invited to take a canal tour of Little Venice before dropping anchor in front of Openaire Cinema’s giant screen to enjoy their favourite flicks surrounded by stunning scenery.

Oldest brother James Greenhalgh, 31, uses his sales & marketing background to promote the business and secure partners, while 29-year-old professional chef Ollie provides catering with his company RaviOllie.

Youngest brother Will, 26, who owns production company Luminaire is in charge of event operations.

The programme of films, starting September 8, is already live on the website, with a whole host of popular popcorn movies including Mamma Mia, Pulp Fiction and Dirty Dancing.

Audience members can also expect fresh ravioli, ice cream, cocktails and more to be delivered straight to their boats.

For more information, visit Openaire’s website here.