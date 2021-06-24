With the world of online gaming booming like never before, players across the globe are nonetheless excited to get back to their favourite brick and mortar casinos.

Certainly, plenty of gamblers have missed spending time at their local casinos, as dressing up, having a drink or two and hitting a jackpot, is an exciting prospect.

Since COVID-19 hit, players have moved their gaze to the web for the bulk of their casino fun.

Nowadays, players can find the best new casino sites via review websites like New Casino Sites.

Doing the proper research is key to get the most from the online casino site experience.

In this article, SWL will take a glimpse into the question: when will I be able to visit a London casino again?

We will look at which London casinos are currently offering their wares to players before considering the boom in gambling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at when London casinos will be offering their services again, starting with a consideration of whether casinos are now on offer to players in the UK capital.

Are London casinos open now?

Since 17 May 2021, London’s casinos have been back in business.

Plenty of establishments across the city have been welcoming gamers whilst others have chosen to delay reopening a little more in order to ensure a smooth roll-out. Unfortunately, some top London casinos have been forced to close permanently.

Right now, almost every casino in London is open for business and players are once more able to enjoy a luxe night out at the tables.

London is home to the finest casinos in the UK and from top names with outlets across the world to legendary London-owned spots, casinos in the capital are offering slots, poker, blackjack and more to punters from the city and further afield.

What are the best casinos in London?

So, we have established that London casinos are mostly back open to players.

Now it is time to think about some of the city’s finest spots to enjoy casino games including roulette, craps and poker.

No mention of London’s top casinos would be complete without a look at The Hippodrome, probably the finest spot in the capital for all of your casino game needs.

Located in the West End, close to famous Leicester Square, The Hippodrome is a legendary spot offering a Las Vegas-style experience including live shows, sports screenings, great food, plenty of bars and, of course, some of the finest opportunities to enjoy top casino games of any spot in the UK.

A grand London casino, visiting here is a must for any serious gamer in the UK.

Another great London casino is Grosvenor Casino, The Victoria, an Edgware Road locale offering some of the very best casino games in London with multiple opportunities to enjoy roulette, poker, blackjack and other classic table games in addition to dozens of varied slot machines.

Featured image credit: CBarrett12 via Wikimedia Commons