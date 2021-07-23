Kensington + Chelsea Festival: the highlights this August

This August Kensington + Chelsea Festival continues its line-up of performing arts events, comedy, and theatre across the borough.

The festival presents a perfect opportunity to return to theatres, parks, and streets to witness indoor and outdoor performances while reconnecting through some surprising experiences.

All event programming is free or affordable, with all money raised from ticket sales going towards paying the artists, technicians, and venue costs, in line with Kensington & Chelsea being a not-for-profit organisation.

Festival organisers Verena Cornwall and Vestalia Chilton said: “We believe it’s everyone’s right to help shape culture and influence possibilities.

“Local people, artists, audiences, staff and volunteers will reflect the diversity of our global borough and global reach.”

For exact show timings and full programme details the Kensington + Chelsea Festival website is teeming with information.

Below are a few notable performances during August both in theatres and outdoors.

Museum of the Moon

Museum of the Moon by artist Luke Jerram will tour multiple locations during the festival.

The installation is a fusion of lunar imagery from NASA, moonlight and surround sound composition by BAFTA award winning composer Dan Jones.

Finborough Theatre

Young People’s Takeover Stages | Sunday 1 August

Afternoon weekend stages will appear across the borough during August, presenting local young people’s creative works spanning spoken word, dance, theatre and music, in collaboration with professional arts organisations and young people’s programming groups.

Chelsea Theatre

READY FOR THE NEXT PERFORMANCE – The Chelsea Theatre CREDIT: Chelsea Theatre

Comedy Night | Thursday 5 August | Tickets for age 18+ only

Kensington + Chelsea Festival presents a comedy line up from Upfront Comedy.

Join Jeff Innocent, Sukh Kaur Ojla (Mock The Week), Athena Kugblenu (The Big Night In) & Jenny Collier for a night of hilariousness and collective joy.

Tickets offered on a ‘pay what you want’ basis – you can come for free or subsidise someone who would not normally be able to attend, by paying the usual ticket price of £20.

Doors open 7pm for a 7.45pm start.

A Square World by Daryl Beeton | Sunday 22 August

FOR ALL AGES – A Square World by Daryl Beeton CREDIT: Daryl Beeton Productions

A Square World is an honest, touching and bizarrely quirky piece of theatre for young audiences.

This non-verbal story, set to an original commissioned soundtrack uses clean-cut simple design, object manipulation and elements of surprise to create an ever evolving and imaginative world.

A place where we discover anything can happen when we think differently and rip up the rule book.

The performance is suitable for three-to-six-year-olds and tickets are offered on a pre-booking ‘pay what you want’ basis.

Doors open 3pm

Chelsea Old Town Hall

Comedy Night | Wednesday 11 August | Tickets for age 18+ only

A comedy night by Upfront Comedy and Kensington and Chelsea Theatre, featuring Curtis Walker, Shazia Mirza, Terry Alderton, Gerry K with Susan Murray.

Tickets offered on a ‘pay what you want’ basis.

Doors open 7pm for a 7.45pm start

Eve Ferret in Cabaret | Thursday 12 August

West End Performer Eve Ferret will be singing and sprouting in an amazing Cabaret at Chelsea Old Town Hall.

Eve will bring her songs and stories of her life and adventures up and down the Kings Road in the 70’s & 80’s from ‘Hairdressing to Hollywood’.

Eve will be joined by highly acclaimed pianist Simon Wallace for this performance.

Outdoors + Free

Held every August weekend at Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park, Avondale Park, Tavistock Square, Kensington Town Hall, Chelsea Theatre and Duke of York Square.

BONDED by Alleyne Dance | Afternoons of 7 & 28 August

BONDED by Alleyene Dance CREDIT: Lidia Crisafulli

Alleyne Dance is based in UK based and was founded in 2014 by twin sisters Kristina and Sadé Alleyne.

BONDED explores the construct of human dependency – especially that of siblings – and how time and external conditions can affect the synergetic connection.

They blend African, Caribbean, Hip Hop, Kathak and Circus Skills, delivered as fast paced and dynamic movement.

This performance will be a free and an outdoor performance suitable for all ages.

Catch Me by Upswing | Afternoon of 14 & 15 August

CATCH (THE PERFORMANCE) IF YOU CAN – CREDIT: UPSWING

An outdoor arts piece by contemporary circus company Upswing, Catch Me is an intimate and surprising take on age, race and gender. A poetic mix of dance and acrobatics, Catch Me asks how we see each other and who we value. This performance is free and suitable for all ages, this does not require pre-booking.

Lifted by Mimbre | Afternoon of 21 & 22 August

YOU RAISE ME UP – Lifted by Mimbre CREDIT: Ben Hopper

All-female acrobatic company Mimbre is on tour this year with an outdoor production.

Lifted is a collection of funny, poetic and surprising moments, which explore in different ways what it means when one body is carried by another.

Lifted mixes dance, theatre and circus to celebrate the expressions and impressions that appear when three strong women move, lift and balance each other.

This performance is outdoor and does not require pre-booking.



Featured Image Credit: Ed Simmons