PODCAST: Making a Taylor Swift fan in 40 minutes or less

Taylor Swift has a tremendous fan-base worldwide, but not everyone is entirely convinced by her genius.

In this episode, two die-hard Swift fans, Imogen Howse and Clara Dijkstra, take on the challenge of convincing the thus far unconvinced Daniel Fessahaye that now is the time to jump on the singer-songwriter’s fan train.

Hosted by Steven Lehmann, “Making A Taylor Swift Fan in 40 Minutes or Less” uses facts and figures, interviews with music industry professionals, and Imogen and Clara’s personal experiences with Swift’s music to advocate for the artist and explore her musical career.

Taylor Swift has come back stronger than a 90’s trend, and it’s time we all embrace it.