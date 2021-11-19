Review: Kew Gardens Christmas light trail

The annual after dark experience is back at Kew Gardens this Christmas, and it’s as bright as ever.

Each section has a well-lit board showing the name of the piece as well as the designer.

Each piece is joined with music – either a classic Christmas song or a classical tune.

This adds to the magical atmosphere as you take your walk through the gardens.

There are multiple cabins dotted on the trail for hot drinks such as mulled wine or hot chocolate, and many different street food huts, selling foods such as gourmet hot dogs and roasted marshmallows and waffles.

EXTRAVAGANZA: A water and light installation at Kew

There is also a pop up Freixenet winter terrace where you can enjoy a glass of festive fizz, and a family fairground for the little ones to enjoy, located near the rear of the Temperate house.

Rides include a Vintage Carousel, Helter Skelter, swing boats and a car and train ride for smaller children.

Just outside the fairground Santa is waiting, ready for selfie opportunities.

With old features and brand new light installations, the gardens sparkle brightly.

LIGHT THE WAY: An illuminated path at Kew

You can take in the smoky scents of the Fire Garden, full of flickering flames, as well as an iconic selfie at the returning Cathedral of Light, which is composed of thousands of fairy lights.

Expect to be transported to the Northern Lights with Aurora, which illuminates Holly Walk with sound and light.

Then, just as you think you’ve seen it all, you turn the corner of the trail to see the showstopper.

The final destination, the panoramic Palm House light display, is breathtaking.

Using the power of lasers, lights, water and music it is truly magical.

Make sure you grab tickets soon as they sell out fast!

https://www.kew.org/kew-gardens/whats-on/christmas.