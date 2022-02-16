Olivier Award-nominated children’s classic set for West End return this summer

A stage adaption of Judith Kerr’s ‘The Tiger Who Came To Tea’ will return to the West End stage in July of this year.

Renowned director David Wood OBE will be at the helm once again as the Olivier Award-nominated stage production announces its return the Theatre Royal Haymarket, following last year’s sell-out success.

The musical play, based on the classic children’s tale, will open on Monday 11 July and run until Sunday 4 September 2022, with casting for the London production still to be announced.

Hailed as Britain’s best loved picture book, Judith Kerr’s timeless original work is now in its 54th year, having sold more than five million copies since it was first published in 1968.

Discussing the stage adaption, director David Wood picked out his favourite moment from the show.

He said: “I love being in the audience witnessing the excitement when the Tiger arrives. The children see him before Mummy and Sophie, and love telling them about this unlikely visitor.”

For David, it has always been important to remain true to source material, and this is no different when reimagining ‘The Tiger Who Came To Tea’.

He added: “My aim is always to be faithful to the author’s original intentions, and to carefully preserve the spirit of the book, even when having to rearrange some of the key moments or even lose a few characters.

“It seems to me that if a book is worth adapting, it is important to be faithful, rather than simply use the basic idea to introduce my own take on the story.”

But most important of all are the children in the audience, something which David, hailed as the country’s leading writer and director of children’s plays, was keen to stress.

He said: “I don’t worry too much about the adults. If the children enjoy the performance, the adults will!”

Currently enjoying a nationwide tour, the first stage adaption premiered in 2008 and has since travelled around the globe, including Christmas seasons at the Sydney Opera House, as well as sold out dates in Dubai, Beijing, Hong Kong and many more.

In 2012, the production was nominated for an Olivier Award for ‘Best Family Entertainment”, and will be marking its eighth West End season this year.

Looking ahead to what they hope will be another successful run of shows, a press release said: “Bringing the nation’s favourite tea-guzzling tiger to life on stage, this musical slice of teatime mayhem entertains with sing-a-long songs, oodles of magic and interactive fun.”

With a runtime of 55 minutes and no interval, the show is a perfect introduction to the theatre for children, and is listed as suitable for those aged three and above.

Tickets start at £14.50, and are available via the box office on 020 7930 8800, or on the website at www.tigerstealive.com

