New theatre premieres Peruvian drama on food and body image

A new theatre venue located in the heart of Camberwell is promoting unheard voices and unseen shows from emerging talented artists.

‘Eating myself‘ is the first one-woman show Peruvian actor Pepa Duarte will perform at the brand new Golden Goose Theatre in November.

EATING MYSELF: The Peruvian show promises to be a dynamic and emotional drama

The drama will focus on the performer’s deep fight on body image, gender inequality and how food tradition plays such an important role in the construction of women’s identity in Peruvian society.

The 28-year old actor said: “The show was born out of the urge to talk about the relationship between women and food and the act of nurturing oneself and others.

“I come from Peru and food is really important for us. The show is full of contradictions, movement. It’s very dynamic, it has original music inspired by Peruvian and Latin American flavour, and it has cooking on stage.”

We are getting closer to the date! #EatingMyself 10th to 14th of Nov. People talk about the need of diversity on stage, well here it is! Support small productions, support live & safe theatre ❤️ hope to see you there and let me know when you coming ❤️ at @GooseTheatre @LAIPA_UK pic.twitter.com/bhbo8c5vcM — Pepa Duarte (@PepaDuarteS) October 1, 2020

The drama aims to draw us closer to our own traditions and at the same time to question our roots in order to see how different we are.

For producer Ameena Hamid from Ameena Hamid Productions Ltd, telling a story through the act of cooking is something which many in London will identify with.

The 20-year-old Islington resident said: “Both of my parents are immigrants so I have a similar experience in terms of what cooking means and what food means in terms of its homeliness and all of those connotations.

“Pepa is a bubbly and extremely talented artist to watch. Her show is an exploration of what it means to be a Peruvian woman who explores through the art of cooking. It’s such a brilliant message and it has got an interesting discussion particularly now about body image.”

We have another show on sale!



Eating Myself by Pepa Duarte is a powerful and vulnerable female exploration about food, the kitchen, and the act of nurturing ourselves within the construction of a woman’s identity in Peruvian society.https://t.co/bxTGtfvgoZ@ahamidprods ♥️ pic.twitter.com/9Yopixe81l — Golden Goose Theatre (@GooseTheatre) September 15, 2020

Duarte moved to England in 2017 to do an MA at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

She works as a drama facilitator for Old Vic Theatre and Tender & Education and is also the director of the Southwark Playhouse’s Youth Company.

Eating Myself will be her first show in England after having performed and trained new actors in Peru for about ten years.

The play will be on stage from 10 November to 14 November at 7.00 pm at the Golden Goose Theatre, located less than a mile from Oval tube station.

The drama is supported by the BAC, Latin American Woman in Arts Festival, Latin American Women Rights Service, CASA Festival, the Peruvian Embassy and Arts Council England.

The Golden Goose Theatre, founded by writer/director Michael Kingsbury, is a new 80-seat theatre which produces and programmes shows from upcoming and more established artists.

It opened in October and follows socially distancing guidelines.

Go here for tickets and further information and don’t forget to wear a face covering throughout the performance.