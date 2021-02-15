From Morley’s to Tribeca: No More Wings short film premieres on YouTube

A film which received international success and won multiple awards premiered on YouTube last month and has attracted over 200,000 views.

No More Wings (2019) is the directorial debut of south London playwright, Abraham Adeyemi.

The award-winning director first had the idea for the film over five years ago, and won funding from a competition to produce it.

Adeyemi said: “It has been incredible, I received so many lovely messages from people who love the film.

“Now that No More Wings is on YouTube, it is seeing a new audience.”

😲 SUPRISE: 11 festivals and counting, it’s time for No More Wings to have a home ONLINE with @omoletocom on Youtube.



So many people all over the world have seen our @bafta & Oscar-qualifying (@TheAcademy) film already, but it’s time for more!



WATCH: https://t.co/7ORKBhnvNS pic.twitter.com/Jn3EXusKUH — Abraham Adeyemi. (@abeislegend) January 31, 2021 TWITTER: Adeyemi announced No More Wings YouTube release on social media

The story follows two childhood friends who meet at their favourite south London chicken shop.

Fast forward to the present day and their lives could not be more different.

This is a heartwarming story about friendship and time.

Tribeca Film Festival was the first festival No More Wings entered as a submission, and won best narrative short.

CHILDHOOD FRIENDS: Young Jude (Tyrus Mckenzie) and Young Isaac (Joshua Cameron)

No More Wings was shot in two days at the fried chicken shop, Morley’s in Charlton, which also features in Stormzy’s Big For Your Boots.

Adeyemi revealed that filming in the Morley’s near to where he grew up was very special to him.

”That ended up being really beautiful, there was a certain comfort of shooting at home,” he added.

Now the film is accessible on a wider scale, Adeyemi hopes No More Wings will spark up discussions around the world and would like to see it as focal point for PSHE lessons in the near future.

Adeyemi is working on a range of film and television projects that will be out later this year.

ACCESS ALL AREAS: Watch the exclusive Q&A with the director

Watch No More Wings here.

