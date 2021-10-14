Ten reasons why Captain Spins casino is an absolute winner of 2021

Captain Spins casino is a gambling website launched by White Hat Gaming LTD.

This online casino with its offers and promotions beats its competitors and brought freshness to the casino industry.

With its carefully selected library of over 1500 games, attractive welcome bonuses in multiple currencies including NZD, daily drops promotions and 24/7 customer support this casino will give you maximum and best user experience filled with adrenaline thrill and fun.

Captain Spins is rated as a gold casino by NewZealandcasinos, a well-reputated casino review guide in New Zealand.

Also with a total RTP of 96.78%, your chances to win some real money are also on the high level.

In this article, we will talk about why Captain Spins casino is a great option for players worldwide including New Zealand. Let’s begin.

Ten biggest pros of Captain Spins casino

Our article focuses on Captain Spins customers from NZ, and the benefits mentioned below will apply mostly to NZ but players from other countries are so welcome. Let’s take a look.

1. NZ landing page

The first thing we noticed is that Captain Spin Casino has a specially designed version of its site in the colours of New Zealand.

When we say with the colours of New Zealand we mean that everyone who visits this casino from NZ will have the opportunity to see all the offers in NZ currency.

The offered banking methods are carefully chosen to suit those used in NZ, customer support time is 24/7, which means no matter the time zone there will always be someone online to help you.

2. NZ$ currency accepted

When registering, you will have the opportunity to choose the currency you want to play with.

In addition to NZ $, EUR, GBP, USD, CAD, INR, and five other currencies are available, and each currency has a different number of payment methods.

Payment methods when using NZD currency

If you are from New Zealand, your currency will automatically be set to NZD, and by selecting the same you will be able to choose one of the selected NZ payments methods that include Visa, Visa Voucher, Neosurf, Master Card, Paysafecard, and Skrill.

The minimum deposit is $10, while the maximum daily deposit limit is unlimited.

3. Captain Spins loyalty program

What is interesting about this casino is that here players do not need to spend large amounts of money to receive rewards.

They reward their loyal players for the time they spend on a casino playing. A loyalty program is based on loyalty points the more points you get the more rewards and benefits you can receive.

After creating an account your points balance is zero, but after your first deposit, you will receive 500 points.

By playing games you will earn more points. Playing on new games you will receive 3x loyalty points.

New games at Captain Spins are released weekly. Loyalty points can be redeemed into bonus money.

The minimum amount of points players can redeem is 1000 daily, which can be redeemed into NZ$5 and the maximum is 10000 daily.

They will be counted as bonus funds and they must be wagered 35x.

Do not forget that unused bonus funds will expire 30 days after activation.

4. Promotions calendar

The Captain Spins casino Daily Promotions Calendar is something completely new that we haven’t noticed before on other brands.

Namely, the daily promotion calendar is a really great service for all players who like to enjoy different promotions.

Monthly promotions calendar

So if you are keen to take advantage of the offer, the competition, this page will be very useful to you.

Here you can see all current promotions as well as upcoming ones. You can see the weekly schedule of promotions and for the whole current month.

Promotions include free spins, cashback, daily match bonus, rewards and so on.

5. 24/7 customer support

The 24/7 available customer support on every online site is really helpful.

Therefore, customers also feel safe when they know that they can get in touch with the right person at any time who can solve their problem.

Captain Spins has provided its NZ customers with full customer support that is available non-stop.

All you have to do is ask a question through the live chatbox on the page and within 30 to 60 seconds you will be contacted.

There you can ask all the questions related to this casino, just the account, bonuses, etc.

6. Captain Spins VIP Honor Club

Vip Honors Club is a tiered programme with different statuses from “Silver” (beginner) to “Captain” status.

After you register at this casino your VIP rank will be monitored based on your gameplay.

If you are an active member and Captain Spins see potential in you as a serious player you will be classified as a POTVIP member.

VIP tiers

This status lasts for up to three months.

In these three months, you will have a chance to become a VIP member and as that you can enjoy benefits like your own VIP host, higher bonuses, cashback deals, VIP promotions, rewards such as holiday trips, sports events, cruises and more, cash drops, fast pay-out times and higher withdrawal limits and many other gifts.

7. Games menu

After registration and Captain Spins login we will see a completely different layout of the casino than when we look at it as unlogged.

The game menu is completely different, almost super light and user friendly.

Here we see all the games categorized by types and offers such as popular, new, pokies, live casino, drops & wins, scratch cards and jackpots.

Games menu

There is also a filter where we can find games if we type in their name as per the game provider. You can also select your favourite games and put them in your category called favourites.

8. Fully licensed and fair casino

Yes, Captain Spins is a casino regulated with an MGA license which means it meets all the requirements of fair and fair business.

It is also registered and licensed in the UK with the gambling commission there under number 52894.

All games are regulated by RNG software that guarantees random outcomes of games. SSL encryption is active whose task is to protect all banking transactions and the flow of data through this website.

9. Special NZ bonuses with light requirements

Yes if we take into account the many popular online casinos Captain Spins really has easy terms of the welcome bonuses offered.

The minimum bet required to activate the welcome bonus is a whopping $10, while the terms and conditions rules really benefit the player.

Take for example the fact that the wagering bonus requirements are only 35x and that players have a full month to meet them which is really great.

Free spins wager requirements are also 35x and players have 10 days to meet, otherwise, they disappear.

The maximum bet limit for meeting wagering requirements is NZ$10 which is another benefit.

Bonuses are in the form of match bonuses and free spins.

In most cases, you get a match bonus on the first four deposits, but the loyalty program and various promotions guarantee even more bonuses later when you become a loyal player.

10. Over 1500+ Captain Spins casino games

Games are selected from top industry game providers.

Yes, the Captain made sure to satisfy everyone’s tastes with not so modest 1500 titles.

Only top game providers are credited with the available games on this platform including Play’N Go, NetEnt, Evolution, Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, and others.

From different RNG casino games, all the way to live game shows in different variations and with different bet limits are there.

You don’t have to be a high-value player with a big budget to get the clue to win big money.