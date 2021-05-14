Doctor Who: Time Fracture announces slew of big name cameos

Immersive theatre production Doctor Who: Time Fracture has confirmed more exciting cameos for the show, including current Doctor Who actress Jodie Whittaker.

Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor will be joined by former Doctor Who actors Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, and Sylvester McCoy, with Jo Martin also reprising her role as the Doctor.

Voice actors will take on the other four “New Who” Doctors, while Michael Troughton provides voice over for Patrick Troughton’s Second Doctor and David Bradley was already confirmed as the First Doctor.

Producer of the show Brian Hook said: “One thing I can guarantee is that people will come out of this thinking that we absolutely nailed the cameos. I’d stake my career on it.”

The show is set in the present-day, in the world of Doctor Who, where after a rift in time and space was opened on Davies Street in 1940, fictional military force UNIT has become overwhelmed and the Doctor has called for help: you.

From writer Daniel Dingsdale, director Tom Maller and featuring spectacular set design from Rebecca Brower, the Immersive Everywhere team worked closely with the BBC Doctor Who team to produce a truly immersive production.

Hook promised the show would be a love letter to the fans, but also that people who had never engaged with the show before would come away from the production understanding why Doctor Who is a global phenomenon.

Other cameos, supporting a 42-strong live cast across 17 worlds, with over 200 costumes, include Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, Jon Culshaw as the Brigadier and the voice of Nicholas Briggs as iconic Doctor Who monsters the Daleks and Cybermen.

Additional voice talent provided by the team at Big Finish, includes Jonathan Carley and Tim Treloar taking on more fan favourites from all eras of Doctor Who.

From the team behind The Great Gatsby, the UK’s longest running immersive show, Doctor Who Time Fracture will preview from 26 May with tickets still available to buy now.

You can read SWL’s full interview with Hook here.

Featured image credit: Luke Dyson