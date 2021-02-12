Kensington museum’s Electronic music virtual exhibition coming to an end

A Kensington museum’s electronic music virtual exhibition tour will end on Sunday.

The Design Museum’s sell-out exhibition ‘Electronic: From Kraftwerk to The Chemical Brothers’ launched on December 17 on Facebook Live, and the tour gives viewers the opportunity to experience a specially curated view of the exhibition from their own home.

Tim Marlow, CEO and director of the Design Museum said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring our sell-out Electronic exhibition online to music fans across the globe.

“The tour takes you from the early years in Detroit and Chicago via the fall of the Berlin Wall right up to the present, with specially created immersive content from the Chemical Brothers show directors Smith and Lyall.

“You can enjoy the hypnotic world of electronic music from your home.”

The museum released the online curated tour to countries worldwide and Design Museum curators Gemma Curtin and Maria McLintock guide viewers through key moments of the exhibition.

The virtual tour includes exclusive audio interviews from internationally acclaimed electronic music artists such as Jean-Michel Jarre, designers such as Kate Moross, and Jean-Yves Leloup, co-curator of the exhibition.

As well as interviews there is live performances from Smith and Lyall for The Chemical Brothers and other performers.

Louise Holmes, Director of Entertainment Partnerships, EMEA, Facebook added: “The Design Museum’s highly anticipated exhibition is a fantastic collaboration to introduce this paid online events feature to audiences around the world, and will showcase the very best of what the product has to offer.”

The virtual exhibition also includes a pre-recorded panel discussion broadcasted live from The Design Museum that introduces the filmed tour of the exhibition.

Tickets for the discussion can be purchased via Facebook’s new paid online events functionality.

Holmes said that Entertainment Partnerships is committed to providing new tools to foster connections with electronic music fans while crucially supporting the revenue of these sectors.

More information and tickets for the virtual tour can be found here.

Featured image credit: Anthony O’Neil / Design Museum (2) / CC BY-SA 2.0