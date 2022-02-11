South Kensington Comedy Club discuss pandemic recovery

South Kensington Comedy Club is a free comedy club which is starting to recover from the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The club, based upstairs at the Hoop and Toy pub, offers the space for up-and-coming comedic talent to perform to a crowd, who are free to donate money as they wish throughout the evening.

The South Kensington Comedy Club suffered setbacks during the pandemic, and are still feeling some of the effects, including smaller audience numbers.

Host and comedian, Katie, said: “There was a break obviously because of the pandemic. I think it has a really good ambience because there are a lot of local people here, a lot of tourists.

“It’s been here for a while, so it’s almost like a staple.”