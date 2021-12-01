Richmond Christmas tree seller sets up shop for 2021

A Richmond Christmas tree seller has set up shop in Richmond Park just in time for this year’s festivities.

Pines and Needles has been selling trees in London for more than a decade, and is back once again.

With trees grown in plantations in Perthshire and Aberdeenshire, customers will have a wide selection to choose from when thinking about what tree they might want.

Josh Lyle, owner of Pines and Needles, said: “We all love Christmas.

“I love seeing the team’s faces when the first lorry loads arrive from the plantations where we’ve grown, nurtured and harvested ourselves.

“It’s like the curtains opening of a theatre production!”

This company is a cut above when it comes to Christmas trees, having catered to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The royal couple visited the store’s Battersea Park pop-up, located in South West London, to buy a Christmas tree.

If you’re looking for something regal, the 12ft top of the range Nordmann Fir will set you back £215 – the very same tree the royal couple brought on their Battersea visit.

Lyle adds: “The most popular in the Christmas tree family is the Nordmann Fir.

“It’s the best-selling Pines and Needles tree, and with the correct tree care, there is no reason why the needles should drop throughout the festive season.”

Alternatively, if you’re on a budget, there are 3 and 4ft models available for under £50.

Pines and Needles trees are Scottish grown and selected by hand.

On the day of the buying and collection of your tree, you can also book a slot to have your tree taken and recycled at a later point.

Lyle adds: “I love seeing our big Christmas tree installs such as at Royal Albert Hall and I love seeing families enjoying the magic and their pictures on social media.

“It’s a wonderful time of the year, and I’m grateful to give back to the community.

Richmond Park, one of the places they are located for this year’s festive season, is open from 8am-3:45pm.

Created in the 17th century by Charles I as a deer park, it is the largest of London’s Royal Parks and is a national nature reserve.

Simon Richards, Park Manager for Richmond Park said: “This Christmas, you can take your pick from a variety of non-drop Christmas trees.

“As a charity, these funds help us protect and enhance the 5,000 acres of historic parkland across London that we are custodians for.”

Also at the park, visitors can experience the magic of Christmas further with a horse drawn carriage ride complete with blankets, sloe gin or mulled wine.

You can book here for these experiences.

Furthermore, the Friends of Richmond Park and the Friends of Bushy Park offer an assortment of park themed treats including calendars, cards, books and puzzles.

These activities and services will be available until 2 January.

However, Richmond Park is notoriously known for its deer population.

Richards warns: “The deer in Richmond and Bushy Parks are wild, and unpredictable and a safe distance of 50m should always be kept.

“It is illegal to feed deer in the Royal Parks and carrots are not part of their natural diet.

“The parks provide an abundance of natural food for the wild deer, including grass, leaves, acorns and chestnuts, so please give the wild deer respect and space.”

Visitors can also look forward the first Witch Hazel flowering in the Isabella Plantation which is always the first sign of the New Year and longer days.

Pines and Needles will be offering their wares up until Christmas Eve.

They will be sold at the Roehampton Gate car park in Richmond Park and in two other Royal Parks – Bushy Parks and Greenwich Park.

Pines and Needles are just one of the many charities who will be selling their products, the tree is just the cherry on the top for so many families.

Just don’t complain when you’re finding needles down the back of the sofa next Easter.

For more information, products and bookings for Christmas tree deliveries, you can check out the Pines and Needles website, or contact them on 020 3384 9420.