Has Anyone Won Big on Online Casino?

Online casinos are in vogue at the moment. Punters have started to make the move towards playing in an online environment for several different reasons.

However, in contrast to land-based casinos, you don’t often hear about huge wins taking place at online casinos.

We’ve taken a look at some big online casino wins, as well as the ways in which you can play to boost your chances of success.

Progressive Jackpots

This is one of the most common ways that online casino players grab big wins.

In fact, if you want to get into playing for huge prizes, then you can load up a progressive jackpot, and try your luck on an online casino here.

What is it that makes progressive jackpots so common for huge wins though?

Well, the way that progressive jackpots work, is that every single player in the world who plays them, contributes to the jackpot.

It means that whenever you set your stake, a small percentage of that stake will be added to the jackpot.

This will keep happening for every player, until the jackpot is won.

So, there is no limit to how high the jackpot can go, which means that the potential prize can easily hit the millions.

For games such as Mega Moolah and Mega Fortune, this has happened a number of times.

Both of these games have managed to hold the record for biggest payout on a handful of occasions.

It’s turned into a sort of competition between the two games to see which one will hold the record next.

It means that if you’re looking to play for big prizes, then progressive jackpot games are the easiest for you to do it.

Crypto Casinos

This is one of the newer ways to win big at an online casino. Because cryptocurrencies are so volatile, it means that there is always the possibility of grabbing a win much larger than you expected when playing at these sites.

So, if you are playing with a certain crypto, and you win 4 full tokens, this might give you a good chunk of the prize fund.

However, if the prize of the token quadruples overnight, then the prize will be worth significantly more.

This is something that has taken place with Bitcoin in the past, as the price of Bitcoin has increased significantly at certain points in history.

While it’s unlikely that playing with Bitcoin will offer this level of price increase again, it is possible with some of the smaller cryptos out there.

Of course, the fact that playing with crypto allows players access to higher stakes without betting huge amounts of tokens, is also a helpful factor.

If someone had 2 BTC to play with and chose to play with a stake of 0.1 for every spin of the Roulette wheel, it would offer a much higher stake, and therefore potential win, than it would at a standard Roulette game.

This is another way that crypto casinos can offer large payouts, but it isn’t the only way.

One of the newest innovations in the online casino market, is crypto based games.

These games use blockchain technology to create a game that can be proven to be fair. It also allows for some significant payouts to be offered in some of the more unique games.

VIP Table Games

This is an area that a lot of people tend to forget about. But, there are VIP table games available at online casinos.

This allows players the chance to play for higher stakes than standard table games. It means that they can therefore play for more lucrative wins in the long term.

While a game such as Blackjack doesn’t offer high individual payouts, what it does offer, is the ability to consistently win small amounts on a regular basis.

Over time, this can add up, and it can lead to big payouts for players. For skilled players with large bankrolls, it means that big wins are possible in table games.

Photo credit: Mohammed Rashid via Unsplash