By Tom Holmes

February 5 2020, 15.05

If you’re a Crystal Palace fan who can’t get to Goodison Park for Saturday’s game against Everton, then fear not, because BOXPARK in Croydon are running a fanzone experience.

The official fanzone event, partnered with Crystal Palace, will run from 10am to 4pm Saturday, covering the 12:30pm Crystal Palace v Everton game in its entirety.

As well as the match on the big screen, there will be entertainment in the form of Palace’s cheerleading group The Crystals, as well as live music.

Former Palace player Darren Ambrose and resident DJ Jay Knox will be on hand to preview the match and chat about Palace’s progress through the season.

There will also be a selection of street food traders from Coqfighter chicken to Poptata fries and vegan dishes from What The Pitta.

BOXPARK Croydon is also going to be open late for the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder rematch from 11:30pm on Saturday February 22, with the fight starting around 4am.

A selection of beers, wines and cocktails will be on offer during the event, as well as a selection of street food.

The boxing will also be hosted by BOXPARK Wembley.

BOXPARK Croydon opened in October 2016, an off-shoot of pop-up mall BOXPARK Shoreditch, which opened in 2010.

It has a 2000-capacity space set across over 90 shipping containers with over 40 traders from around the world.

All ticket holders are entitled to a black card which gives them 20% off food and drink at BOXPARK, and Crystal Palace fans can redeem a card here.

Tickets for BOXPARK Croydon’s Crystal Palace v Everton can be found here, and those after tickets for their Fury v Wilder event should look here.