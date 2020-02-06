Death of an elderly man in Croydon labelled ‘unexplained’ as police appeal for witnesses

By Tom Holmes

February 6 2020, 09.25

An elderly man who collapsed in Croydon with injuries of as a yet unexplained nature died on Saturday.

The 77-year-old was found at around 7:30pm on Monday January 13, and was taken to hospital in south London, but was unable to recover from his injuries.

Police are treating the death as unexplained and are keeping an open mind as to the cause of death.

Detective Sergeant Steve Andrews said: “Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.

“Despite thorough enquiries made so far, including speaking to witnesses and examining potential CCTV opportunities, we’ve not as yet been able to establish how the man came to sustain his injuries which included a broken arm and broken leg.”

The incident occurred on Windmill Road in Croydon, and police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward.

DS Andrews said: “Please make the call to us if you can help us determine what happened.”

Next of kin have already been informed, and a post-mortem examination is set to be scheduled.

Anyone in the Windmill Road area at the time of the incident with information should call 101, quoting Cad 6441/13Jan or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.