Battersea Uber Eats murderers sentenced to life

By Tom Holmes

February 6 2020, 16.25

Follow @SW_Londoner

Two men who brutally murdered an Uber Eats driver in Battersea were given a life sentence in prison at the Old Bailey yesterday.

Jaden Richards, 20, will serve a minimum of 13 years in prison, whilst Tay Clovey, 16, will serve a minimum of 11 and a half years.

Iderval da Silva, aged 46 was brutally murdered in broad daylight by a gang of men in Battersea in May, after trying to prevent Clovey from stealing his Uber Eats moped.

Mr da Silva was enjoying food with his friends when the attack occurred and they were forced to witness the horrifying incident.

The Brazilian national was left unconscious by the vicious assault and died in hospital three days later of a head injury.

Detective Inspector Tariq Farooqi said: “This was a truly horrific and unwarranted attack by a ferocious and heartless group.

“Iderval was a person who was always there for people, never thinking of himself.

“Our thoughts remain with Iderval’s son, friends and family, who will have to live the rest of their lives without him. I only hope that the findings of guilt and sentences today give the family and community some solace.”

The two men were found guilty of murder on Thursday 2 January, after detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command launched an investigation.

A third 17-year-old male was found guilty of manslaughter and was sentenced to four years in prison for his part in the crime.

Police found a mobile phone at the scene which linked them to one of the teenagers, with the incident also caught on CCTV and witnessed by other members of the public.

DI Farooqi said that Mr da Silva was a teacher of Brazilian martial art Capoeira, which he taught to young people.

DI Farooqi added: “He wanted to help get young people off the streets and give them something to focus on. His murder has denied him that opportunity.”