Barnes murder victim formally identified by police

By Aliss Higham

January 10, 2020, 17.00

Police have formally identified the man whose remains were found at an address in Barnes last week.

William Algar, 53, known to family and friends as Blaise, was discovered during a search of a property on Nowell Road last Friday.

His remains were found dismembered inside the house.

Blaise’s family said in a tribute: “We are utterly horrified to lose our son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, friend in such tragic circumstances.

“He was also a very vulnerable man.”

They described him as a ‘brilliant jazz trumpeter’ whose playing brought joy to many people, and have asked anyone with information to come forward to assist the investigation.

Police attended the address after concerns were raised after Mr Algar had not been seen since December.

Prosecuting Peter Ratliff said: “The Crown’s case is that the deceased was a vulnerable man with long-standing mental health issues and drug addiction. He was last seen in mid-December.

“The premises when searched was found to contain high volume of blood stains which there had been an attempt to clean.”

A postmortem carried out at Kingston mortuary on Sunday revealed the cause of death to be an 8cm deep stab wound to the chest.

Mr Algar was found wrapped up in a sheet and knotted twice. He had been stabbed 20 times. His arms and legs had been removed and have not been located.

Detective Inspector William White of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Blaise’s family are completely devastated by the loss and we continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

“I am now turning to the public and anyone who knew Blaise to tell me what they may have seen in the time leading up to his death.

“I am specifically interested in hearing from anyone who had contact with him during November and December. Blaise was known to visit the local shops in the Castlenau area, did you notice him or speak to him?

“I am also keen to hear from any residents in and around Nowell Road who have yet to speak to us. In the months prior to Christmas did you notice people you did not recognise coming and going from Blaise’s house during the day and night?

“Any information you might have could assist us in establishing Blaise’s movements in the time leading up to his death.”

A 17-year-old boy was charged with his murder on January 6.

The accused teenager, from Kensington and Chelsea, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link on Wednesday. His next hearing is due on February 16.