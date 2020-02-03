Victim of ‘horrific assault’ praises police after Croydon man jailed for 23 years

By Samuel Draper

February 3 2020, 20.05

A Croydon man has been jailed for 23 years after being convicted of thirteen offences including multiple counts of rape.

Alan Mackey, 37, from London Road, Croydon, was sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday 30 January.

In a trial which concluded in December 2019, Mackey was found guilty of six counts of rape, two counts of fraud, two counts of controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship and single counts of blackmail, ABH and theft.

Mackey was arrested on Saturday 8 June last year, the day after the victim was reported missing by her family.

The victim told police she was held against her will, raped and physically assaulted by Mackey, leaving her with facial injuries.

He also took her bank card to pay for items from a shop, as well as the hotel room in Richmond where she was found.

Mackey was known to the victim and had previously threatened her.

After the verdict, the victim said: “This whole process has had a severely detrimental effect on both my life and that of my family.

“I couldn’t be happier with the outcome and could not have got through the process without the help and incredible support of all police involved, particularly PC Vivian Sutton and Detective Constable Siobhan Dodge who have been with me through every step of this journey.

“I can now look forward to the future and try and put this all behind me.”

Detective Inspector Laura Semple from the Met’s South West Safeguarding team said: “Mackey subjected the victim in this case to a horrific and prolonged assault and he has rightly been sentenced to a significant time behind bars.

“He is clearly a dangerous offender and we are pleased he will not be able to cause this kind of harm to any other women.

“We hope this sentencing encourages any others subject to this kind of offending to come forward and report it to police.”