The rabbit who inspired her owner to join Richmond Animal Rescue & Care

January 28 2020, 18.00

A rescue rabbit who died earlier this week raised awareness for the importance of animal rescue shelters.

Missy, who was found in Ireland in 2011, was helped by Animal Rescue & Care (ARC) when other rescue homes turned her down.

In July Róis visited her family in Ireland when her brother-in-law found a rabbit under a car.

It was believed that Missy had escaped from a traveller’s site.

She had a hard start in life and was used as a greyhound practice fodder where she had to run for her life every day.

She was drenched by the rain when she was found and the family initially had nothing to take care of her.

After picking up essential equipment from the pet shop such as a water bottle and food they built her a temporary house.

A week later Róis decided to take her back to the UK to start a new life.

The ferry was a seventeen hour Journey from Ireland to the UK but Róis said ‘Missy was very brave’.

It was not clear if Missy was female or male and if she was a hare or a rabbit.

It was later discovered that due to her brown rather than yellow eyes, Missy was a female rabbit.

On further examination Missy was initially diagnosed with cancer and was not given long to live.

This diagnosis was later overturned and it was instead confirmed that Missy was pregnant with seven bunnies.

Róis, Guinea Pig Rehomer and ARC Trustee, said: “Missy was a very special rabbit, we had such a strong bond and she was put to sleep in my arms this week after more than eight years together.

“She was the gentlest, humblest, and most connected to me bunny that I have ever had the privilege to meet. She was also a practical, determined and tough little lady who knew her own mind and took no nonsense.”

She added: “The people working at ARC were so good to me, it was a completely different story when I contacted them asking for help.

They immediately helped take four of Missy’s bunnies to get them rehomed while I kept the remaining two. Missy leaves behind a massive paw print in our lives and everyone who met her adored her spirit.”

Missy lead Róis to ARC where she has been working ever since the day they met.

Róis said: “It is entirely thanks to Missy and her children that I am now involved with the world of animal rescue and specifically with ARC who reacted to my situation of trying to rehome a number of babies from an already pregnant rescued mother rabbit so decently.”

She added: “People rehome for all sorts of different reasons and we take animals in from truly horrific and abusive situations but also from loving homes that are not being given up lightly.

It is not ours or anyone else’s job to judge those making such a difficult decision and we need to get the message out that to support them is the way forward. There are so many animals in need of homes so please rescue where you can.”

ARC was set up by six volunteers in 2001 and has since helped rehome over 6,000 animals.

It has grown into a local charity which has foster homes all over South West London.

The trustees work mainly with rabbits, guinea pigs and cats while also helping dogs and other small mammals such as hamsters and chinchillas.

The money donated and raised through fundraising goes straight towards the needs of the animals.

ARC rescued 571 animals in total over 2019 and hope to change more lives in 2020.

To donate or help rehome an animal with ARC please visit: https://animalrescueandcare.org.uk/about-us/

There has been a long lasting debate between rescuing animals and buying them from pet shops and breeders.

The Kennel Club is the largest organisation in the UK which is dedicated to the welfare of dogs and provides the ability to buy puppies from breeders.

Bill Lambert Head of Health and Welfare at the Kennel Club said: “The most important thing for any prospective puppy owner is that they carry out thorough research before choosing a dog, whether that’s through a responsible breeder or a rescue centre.

“The most significant advantage of buying a dog direct from a breeder is that this provides a level of predictability on the dog you will be bringing home. Not only will you know what characteristics and temperament your dog is likely to have, you will also be able to predict the simple things like what sort of coat it will have and therefore how much grooming it will need, how big it is likely to get, how much food it is going to need and even how far it will need to walk each day.”

Mr Lambert said buying from a breeder provides the new owner with a great level of understanding, enabling them to make a far more informed choice when buying a dog.

A spokesperson from the Kennel Club said: “We would always encourage choosing a dog from a Kennel Club Assured Breeder, who will often be experts in the breed that you have chosen and will be able to pass on essential information about your choice of breed.”

Prospective puppy owners can find out more about buying through an Assured Breeder and finding the right puppy for them by visiting the Kennel Club website: https://www.thekennelclub.org.uk